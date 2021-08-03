What to expect from Marathon Oil's Q2 earnings?
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETMarathon Oil Corporation (MRO)MROBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 vs -$0.60 in Q220 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.12B vs $272M.
- Over the last 2 years, MRO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Shares rose 3.36% on May 5, when MRO reported its Q1 results, beating estimates and swinging to its first quarterly profit since the outbreak of the pandemic. Q1 GAAP earnings swung to a $97M profit, or $0.12/share, from a $46M loss, or a $0.06/share loss, in the same period last year.
- MRO was among the top gainers on July 26, as the energy sector continued to bounce back after falling the previous week to its lowest level since April and recovering as the week went on. The rebound continued even as September WTI crude oil futures sustained their first loss in five sessions, -0.2% at $71.91/bbl, while September Brent crude closed +0.5% at $74.50/bbl.