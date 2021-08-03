ADT Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETADT Inc. (ADT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • ADT (NYSE:ADT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (vs. 2Q20: -$0.70) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.28B (-3.8% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect adjusted EBITDA of $540M
  • Over the last 2 years, ADT has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
