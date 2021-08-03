Western Union Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETThe Western Union Company (WU)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Western Union (NYSE:WU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+14.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.25B (+12.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect net income of $203.6M
- Over the last 2 years, WU has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.