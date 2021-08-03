What to expect from APA's Q2 earnings?

Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETAPA Corporation (APA)APABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • APA (NASDAQ:APA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 vs -$0.74 in Q220 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.5B (+99.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, APA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • Shares rose 3.92% on May 5, when APA reported a Q1 profit beat, boosted by higher crude prices. APA said its total average oil price in the quarter jumped 38% Q/Q to $59.62/bbl.
