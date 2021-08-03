Sarepta Therapeutics Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETSarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)By: SA News Team
- Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.29 (+14.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $162.09M (+18.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SRPT has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- Sarepta has reported first-quarter revenue and profit that beat Wall Street estimates, on May 5.
- In June, Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners argued that unless the company "can prove functional benefit from its DMD drugs, Sarepta stock may not be able to get back up on its feet".
- The company's shares have fallen nearly 60% year to date.