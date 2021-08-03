Billionaire entrepreneur Tilman Fertitta: Employers in conundrum over vaccine mandates

Aug. 03, 2021

  • Tilman Fertitta, CEO of restaurant and casino company Landry's and owner of the Houston Rockets NBA team, said Tuesday that businesses are "in a conundrum" when it comes to requiring vaccinations for their employees because they risk losing workers during a very tight labor environment.
  • Speaking to CNBC, the Landry's CEO said he supported vaccinations but thought that companies faced a thorny staffing decision if they began firing unvaccinated workers.
  • Fertitta estimated that he would lose 18% of his workforce if he tried to mandate vaccination at his companies, a fact that would force him "to shut down."
  • Fertitta's comments came as a number of high-profile companies announced vaccination mandates. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) became the latest on the list, announcing its new policy earlier on Tuesday.
  • That said, Fertitta preferred that private businesses make decisions related to vaccinations, rather than the government.
  • Fertitta was specifically responding to news that Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had announced a new policy requiring proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms and performance spaces.
  • Speaking on the economy as a whole, Fertitta did not expect a substantial business impact from the Delta variant.
  • "Everyone is making more money," he said. "I don't see it stopping."
  • Despite Fertitta's optimism about the ability of the restaurant and entertainment companies to weather the Delta variant, the sectors lost ground on Tuesday on worries about a COVID resurgence.
