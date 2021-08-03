DCP Midstream Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETDCP Midstream, LP (DCP)DCPBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 vs $0.15 in Q220 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.48B vs $1.27B in Q220.
  • Analysts expect Adj. EBITDA of $319.8M.
  • Over the last 1 year, DCP has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • DCP's Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.19 missed estimates by $0.12, while revenue of $2.32B (+39.8% Y/Y) missed estimates by $20M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.