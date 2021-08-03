DCP Midstream Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETDCP Midstream, LP (DCP)DCPBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 vs $0.15 in Q220 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.48B vs $1.27B in Q220.
- Analysts expect Adj. EBITDA of $319.8M.
- Over the last 1 year, DCP has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- DCP's Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.19 missed estimates by $0.12, while revenue of $2.32B (+39.8% Y/Y) missed estimates by $20M.