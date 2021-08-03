Cimarex Energy Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)CTRABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.87 vs -$0.51 in Q220 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $616.83M vs $249.38M in Q220.
- Over the last 2 years, XEC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Cimarex Energy's Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.98 missed estimates by $0.04; while revenue of $679.47M (+43.7% Y/Y) exceeded estimates by $64.43M. It had then estimated for a Q221 oil production of 69 MBopd to 73 MBopd.