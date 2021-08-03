Dow Jones, S&P 500 outgain Nasdaq as cyclicals climb, yields stay steady
Aug. 03, 2021 4:03 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), COMP.IND, DJIXLC, XLI, XLEBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The stock market found direction around midday and rose steadily into the closing bell.
- The S&P (SP500) +0.8% and Dow (DJI) +0.8% performed better than the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.6%, which was hampered by selling in media and video game stocks.
- All three indexes finsished near their highs of the session.
- Investors shook off concerns about further restrictions due to the Delta variant, including New York requiring a proof of vaccine for restaurants.
- The 10-year Treasury yields drifted through the session and was unchanged at 1.17%.
- "We think higher inflation has flattened the curve because the bond market is more worried about the Fed’s reaction to inflation than about inflation itself," Nuveen CIO of global fixed income Anders S. Persson writes. "In fact, inflation expectations - which normally rise in the face of accelerating economic growth - have actually declined on fears the Fed will tighten policy too soon, causing a recession."
- "In our view, the Fed will need to sound a more consistently dovish tone - and be proven right about inflation being transitory - to fully regain its credibility."
- Ten out of 11 S&P sectors finished higher, with Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) the top gainers.
- Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) was the lone sector in the red.
- Take-Two tumbled, pulling down other video game stocks.
- As earnings continue to roll in premarket, a record percentage of S&P components have topped forecasts so far.