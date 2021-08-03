Scholar Rock falls over 10% as CEO departs
- Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK -13.8%) is on course to record its biggest one-day loss since early April after the company announced that its CEO Tony Kingsley departed the company and resigned from its Board of Directors.
- Nagesh Mahanthappa, the company’s founder and former chief executive, has been appointed as CEO on an interim basis, Scholar Rock said in a statement on Tuesday. The company board has initiated the search for a permanent CEO.
- David Hallal, chairman of the board said that “on behalf of the Board, I want to thank Tony for his meaningful contributions to the Company over the past year” and cited the milestones reached by the company during his time at the company.
- “We look forward to working closely with Nagesh and the rest of the executive team to identify a high-caliber, strategic executive with broad expertise from research through commercialization to lead the Company to the next level,” Hallal added.
