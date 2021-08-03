TAL Education shares gain after reports China orders COVID-19 testing in Wuhan
Aug. 03, 2021
- Chinese tutoring stocks including TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) gained possibly on reports that China is ordering mass testing in Wuhan due to a covid outbreak.
- TAL Education (TAL) rose 2.7%, New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) gained 1.6% and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) climbed 20%.
- China suspended flights and trains, canceled professional basketball and announced coronavirus testing in Wuhan earlier on widening outbreak of the Delta variant, according to an AP report.
- The online tutoring companies may potentially benefit if there are coronavirus-related school closures that force students to go online, a topic that posters were discussing on stocktwits. The positive moves for the stocks come after the shares have plummeted in recent weeks after China said it would ban for-profit after school tutoring companies. Earlier this week TAL and New Oriental announced they would cancel their earnings releases amid the regulatory developments.
- China late last month released new rules that companies that teach school subjects can no longer accept overseas investments, China's State Council said on its website. Listed firms can no longer raise capital through stock markets and vacation and weekend tutoring is prohibited.
- TAL and the other tutoring stocks may have also benefitted after an affiliate of state-backed Xinhua news agency released a story, that was later deleted and softened, that compared online gaming to "spiritual opium" and "electronic drugs." It's possible that the online tutoring stocks benefitted China's bullseye may have moved away from them and onto online gaming, sending shares of Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) down 7.3%.
- Goatu short interest 25% of float.
- Last week, TAL Education, New Oriental gained on report of adjusting business model.