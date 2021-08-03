Amgen EPS beats by $0.37, beats on revenue, boost buyback
- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.38 beats by $0.37; GAAP EPS of $0.81 misses by $2.07.
- Revenue of $6.53B (+5.2% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- For the full year 2021, the Company now expects:
- Total revenues in the range of $25.8 billion to $26.6 billion (consensus: $26.03B), unchanged from previous guidance.
- On a GAAP basis, EPS in the range of $8.84 to $9.90 and a tax rate in the range of 13.0% to 14.5%.
- Previously, the Company expected GAAP EPS in the range of $9.11 to $10.71 and a tax rate in the range of 14.0% to 15.5%.
- On a non-GAAP basis, EPS in the range of $16.00 to $17.00 (consensus: $16.35), unchanged from previous guidance and a tax rate in the range of 13.5% to 14.5%, also unchanged from previous guidance.
- Capital expenditures to be approximately $900 million.
- Share repurchases at the upper end of our previous guidance of $3.0 billion to $5.0 billion.
