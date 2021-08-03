Rigel Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $26.27M (+64.2% Y/Y) beats by $5.83M.
- Rigel's Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating fostamatinib in high-risk patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has enrolled ~150 of the targeted 308 patients, and expects to complete enrollment by year-end 2021.
- Rigel's FORWARD study, a Phase 3 pivotal trial of TAVALISSE in patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA), has enrolled 80 of the targeted 90 patients.
- During the quarter, the company has received feedback from the FDA supporting its proposed clinical program to evaluate R289, a pro-drug formulation of R835, in low-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (NYSE:MDS). Planning is now underway on the Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
