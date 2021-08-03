Zimmer Biomet defended at Wells Fargo citing upcoming catalyst
Aug. 03, 2021 4:09 PM ETZimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)ZBHBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) has dropped over 5% to record its biggest one-day loss since June 2020 after the company tightened its 2021 guidance despite a ~65% YoY jump in Q2 2021 revenue.
- Commenting on the earnings, Wells Fargo analyst Lawrence Biegelsen argues that the selloff is overdone ahead of a potential bump this year subject to FDA approval of the company’s Persona iQ smart implant.
- Biegelsen thinks the FDA clearance “is very near” for Persona iQ which was identified by the company in the earnings call as the “first and only smart implant on the market”.
- “In fact, it would not surprise us if it comes before American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons 2021 that commences on August 31,” the analyst wrote, estimating $200M annual sales for the device by 2025.
- Wells Fargo has an overweight rating on Zimmer Biomet, and the $195 per share target indicates a premium of ~19.6% to Thursday’s close.
- According to Seeking Alpha contributor Hummingbird Insights LP, who is bullish on the stock, Zimmer Biomet trades at a discount to its peer group.