NCR EPS in-line, beats on revenue

  • NCR (NYSE:NCR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.62 in-line; GAAP EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.60.
  • Revenue of $1.68B (+13.5% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • Cash flow from operations of $155 million; Free cash flow of $142 million.
  • In the second half of 2021, we expect revenue to be $4.0 billion to $4.1 billion, adjusted EBITDA to be $700 million to $750 million, diluted non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.30 to $1.50 and free cash flow of $325 million to $375 million. The second half 2021 guidance includes the operations of Cardtronics.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.