NCR EPS in-line, beats on revenue
Aug. 03, 2021 4:13 PM ETNCR Corporation (NCR)NCRBy: SA News Team
- NCR (NYSE:NCR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.62 in-line; GAAP EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.60.
- Revenue of $1.68B (+13.5% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- Cash flow from operations of $155 million; Free cash flow of $142 million.
- In the second half of 2021, we expect revenue to be $4.0 billion to $4.1 billion, adjusted EBITDA to be $700 million to $750 million, diluted non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.30 to $1.50 and free cash flow of $325 million to $375 million. The second half 2021 guidance includes the operations of Cardtronics.
- Press Release