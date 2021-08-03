RingCentral EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue; raises guidance

  • RingCentral (NYSE:RNG): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.04; GAAP EPS of -$1.22 misses by $0.42.
  • Revenue of $379M (+36.3% Y/Y) beats by $20.21M.
  • Subscriptions revenue increased 37% year over year to $351 million.

Outlook Full Year 2021:

  • Raising total revenue range to $1.539 to $1.545 billion (Consensus $1.51B), representing annual growth of 30% to 31%. This is up from our prior range of $1.500 to $1.510 billion and annual growth of 27% to 28%; Raising subscriptions revenue range to $1.424 to $1.430 billion, representing annual growth of 31% to 32%. This is up from our prior range of $1.388 to $1.396 billion and annual growth of 28% to 29%. GAAP operating margin range of (19.2%) to (18.3%).
  • Non-GAAP operating margin range of 10.0% to 10.1%.
  • Non-GAAP tax rate assumed to be 22.5%. No material cash taxes expected given net operating loss carryforwards.
  • Raising non-GAAP EPS range to $1.28 to $1.30 (vs. consensus $1.26) based on 93.0 to 93.5 million fully diluted shares.
  • Third Quarter 2021 Guidance:
  • Total revenue range of $390.5 to $393.5 million (vs. consensus 383.21M), representing annual growth of 29% to 30%.
  • Subscriptions revenue range of $363 to $365 million, representing annual growth of 30% to 31%.
  • GAAP operating margin range of (22.1%) to (20.4%).
  • Non-GAAP operating margin range of 10.2% to 10.3%.
  • Non-GAAP tax rate assumed to be 22.5%. No material cash taxes expected given net operating loss carryforwards.
  • Non-GAAP EPS range of $0.33 to $0.34 (vs. consensus $0.31) based on 93.5 million fully diluted shares.
  • Shares +3.4%.
  • Press Release
