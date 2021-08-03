Augmedix sees 39% growth in Q2 revenue
Aug. 03, 2021 4:16 PM ETAugmedix, Inc. (AUGX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Augmedix (OTCQX:AUGX) expects Q2 total revenue to be $5.2M (+8% Q/Q, +39% Y/Y); dollar-based net revenue retention was 129% for Health Enterprise customers compared to 113% in Q1.
- "...given the health of our backlog and increase in customer adoption, we expect our bookings momentum to continue over the course of this year. We remain enthusiastic about our opportunity ahead to further expand our recurring revenue stream to address the $6B clinical documentation market," CEO Manny Krakaris commented.
- Gross margin is expected to be 46.6% compared to 41.1% in year ago quarter.
- As of June 30, 2021, cash and restricted cash totaled $16.7M.
- Results scheduled for Aug.10.