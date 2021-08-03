Cerus EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue
Aug. 03, 2021 4:18 PM ETCerus Corporation (CERS)CERSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $37.76M (+40.7% Y/Y) beats by $11.73M.
- Product Revenue of $31.5 Million Led by 128% Growth in North America as INTERCEPT Platelet Sales Ramped in the U.S.
Increasing 2021 Product Revenue Guidance: Based on the strong first half revenue and expectations for the second half of 2021, the Company now expects 2021 product revenue to be in the range of $118 million to $122 million, as compared to the prior range of $110 million to $114 million. The revised guidance range represents approximately 28% to 33% growth compared to 2020 reported product revenue.
Shares +12.87%.
- Press Release