Under Armour CEO: Inventory management and better product launches drove earnings
Aug. 03, 2021 4:40 PM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UAA)UAABy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk said Tuesday that inventory management and an improved ability to launch products allowed it to beat expectations with its latest quarterly earnings.
- Speaking to CNBC, Frisk also predicted a "robust" back-to-school season and expressed confidence in the company's ability to "execute through the pandemic," even if some COVID restrictions return.
- Frisk's remarks followed the release of Under Armour's (NYSE:UAA) quarterly results earlier in the day. The company beat expectations on its top and bottom lines. It also raised its forecast for the full year.
- Commenting on the results, Frisk said the company drove margin improvement by keeping inventory levels down. The restrained supply added to its pricing power, he explained.
- At the same time, the Under Armour CEO argued that the firm has "gotten better at launching franchises into the market," while also taking advantage of brand recognition for some of its legacy products.
- On its ability to operate amid lingering COVID concerns, Frisk noted that the company has diversified its supply chain and is now less dependent on current pandemic hotspots like Vietnam and Malaysia.
- Bolstered by the earnings news, UAA jumped more than 7% on Tuesday, finishing the session at $22.70.
- Still, the company remained off a 52-week high of $26.45 reached in May. Tuesday marked its highest close since the beginning of June.
- All told, UAA is up more than 30% year-to-date and more than 134% higher than it was a year ago.