SunPower EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue

Financial Outlook: For Q3, the company expects sequential volume and margin improvements in its residential business with volume expected to grow more than 40 percent versus the prior year.

Specifically, the company expects third quarter GAAP revenue of $325 to $375 million (vs consensus $391.67M)

For fiscal year 2021, the company expects GAAP revenue of $1.41 to $1.49 billion (vs. consensus of $1.50B), GAAP net income of $40 to $60 million and MW recognized of 540 MW to 610 MW. Residential MW recognized are expected to be in the range of 340MW to 380MW.