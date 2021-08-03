Invitae shares rise on Q2 earnings beat, FY revenue forecast raise

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background
naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) shares rise nearly 2% post market after reporting second-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, and raised its revenue forecast for the year.
  • The company increased its guidance of revenue between $475-$500 million in 2021 vs consensus of $462.61M.
  • Quarterly revenue increased more than 150% to $116.31M, beating analysts' average estimate by $6.57M.
  • Preliminary net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $129M, or a $0.64/share, compared to a net loss of $166.4M, or a $1.29/per share, in the second quarter of 2020.
  • At June 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities totaled $1.54B as compared with $681.9M as of March 31, 2021.
