Healthpeak Properties FFO beats by $0.01, beats on revenue

Aug. 03, 2021 4:20 PM ETHealthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK)PEAKBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK): Q2 FFO of $0.40 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $476.24M (+16.6% Y/Y) beats by $7.07M.

  • For full year 2021, we are updating the following guidance ranges:

    • Diluted earnings per common share from $0.98 – $1.06 to $0.95 – $1.01 vs. $0.77 in FY20.
    • Diluted Nareit FFO per share from $1.09 – $1.17 to $1.06 – $1.12
    • Diluted FFO as Adjusted per share from $1.53 – $1.61 to $1.55 – $1.61 vs. $1.59 consensus.
    • Blended Total Portfolio Same-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth from 1.75% – 3.25% to 2.25% – 3.75%
  • Press Release
