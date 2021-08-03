Hydrofarm acquires Canada-based Greenstar Plant Products for $83M
Aug. 03, 2021 4:24 PM ETHydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Hydrofarm (NASDAQ:HYFM) signed a definitive agreement and closed on the acquisition of Canadian nutrient company, Greenstar Plant Products, manufacturer of the Grotek and Gaia Green brands, for $83M.
- The transaction represents an acquisition multiple of ~8x Greenstar’s estimated 2021 adj. EBITDA, excluding synergies but including the net present value of estimated tax benefits resulting from the transaction.
- The company funded the purchase price using a combination of cash and its existing credit facility; under agreement terms, Greenstar will become a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Hydrofarm.
- These brands join Hydrofarm’s lineup of high performance, proprietary branded products in the lighting, climate control, nutrients and growing media categories.
- Hydrofarm expects Greenstar to generate ~$26M in 2021 net sales; Hydrofarm has historically distributed Greenstar's Grotek and Gaia brands, representing ~50% of Greenstar's total net sales.
- The company expects the acquisition will enhance its adj. EBITDA margin for FY21.
- In mid-June, the company acquired Aurora Innovations for $161M.