Hydrofarm acquires Canada-based Greenstar Plant Products for $83M

Aug. 03, 2021 4:24 PM ETHydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Hydrofarm (NASDAQ:HYFM) signed a definitive agreement and closed on the acquisition of Canadian nutrient company, Greenstar Plant Products, manufacturer of the Grotek and Gaia Green brands, for $83M.
  • The transaction represents an acquisition multiple of ~8x Greenstar’s estimated 2021 adj. EBITDA, excluding synergies but including the net present value of estimated tax benefits resulting from the transaction.
  • The company funded the purchase price using a combination of cash and its existing credit facility; under agreement terms, Greenstar will become a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Hydrofarm.
  • These brands join Hydrofarm’s lineup of high performance, proprietary branded products in the lighting, climate control, nutrients and growing media categories.
  • Hydrofarm expects Greenstar to generate ~$26M in 2021 net sales; Hydrofarm has historically distributed Greenstar's Grotek and Gaia brands, representing ~50% of Greenstar's total net sales.
  • The company expects the acquisition will enhance its adj. EBITDA margin for FY21.
  • In mid-June, the company acquired Aurora Innovations for $161M.
