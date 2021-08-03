Caesars Entertainment stock jumps as company returns to profitability
Aug. 03, 2021 4:28 PM ETCaesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR)By: SA News Team7 Comments
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares are up +3.71% after-hours after the company posted record quarterly adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin numbers. Revenue for the quarter was $2.5B (+1877% Y/Y), beats by $90M, and EPS were $0.34, beats by $0.32.
- This marks the first time that Caesars Entertainment has achieved a quarterly profit since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- "Our second quarter operating results improved significantly versus the first quarter of 2021 driven by continued strength in our regional markets and a dramatic improvement in results in our Las Vegas segment," said CEO Tom Reeg.
- Caesars Entertainment stock is currently trading about 25% above its pre-pandemic peak.
- The company hopes to profit as more U.S. states legalize sports betting and introduced its sportsbook app yesterday.