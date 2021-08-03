Public Storage boosts full-year guidance after Q2 earnings beat

Aug. 03, 2021 5:06 PM ETPublic Storage (PSA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Numbered self storage and mini storage garage units III
jetcityimage/iStock via Getty Images

  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stock gains 3.0% in after-hours trading after Q2 core FFO per share exceeds the $3.15 consensus $2.94 and increased from $2.46 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Raises full-year 2021 core FFO per share outlook to be in the range of $11.90-12.30 vs. $11.35-11.75 in the prior guidance; consensus estimate is $11.86.
  • Expects 2021 same-store net operating growth of 9.40-11.90%, compared with 4.80-7.30% previously forecast.
  • Q2 revenue of $829.32M beats the analyst estimate of $805.0M and increased from $712.94M in Q2 a year ago.
  • Q2 rental income of $661.9M increased from $596.11M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Subsequent to June 30, 2021, the company acquired or was under contract to acquire 36 self-storage facilities across 15 states with 3M net rentable square feet, for $466.6M.
  • Conference call Wednesday at 9:00 a.m ET.
  • Earlier, Public Storage FFO beats by $0.21, beats on revenue.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.