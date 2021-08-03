Public Storage boosts full-year guidance after Q2 earnings beat
Aug. 03, 2021 5:06 PM ETPublic Storage (PSA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stock gains 3.0% in after-hours trading after Q2 core FFO per share exceeds the $3.15 consensus $2.94 and increased from $2.46 in the year-ago quarter.
- Raises full-year 2021 core FFO per share outlook to be in the range of $11.90-12.30 vs. $11.35-11.75 in the prior guidance; consensus estimate is $11.86.
- Expects 2021 same-store net operating growth of 9.40-11.90%, compared with 4.80-7.30% previously forecast.
- Q2 revenue of $829.32M beats the analyst estimate of $805.0M and increased from $712.94M in Q2 a year ago.
- Q2 rental income of $661.9M increased from $596.11M in the year-ago quarter.
- Subsequent to June 30, 2021, the company acquired or was under contract to acquire 36 self-storage facilities across 15 states with 3M net rentable square feet, for $466.6M.
- Conference call Wednesday at 9:00 a.m ET.
