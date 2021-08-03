Skillz dips 3% amid wider Q2 loss, as revenues jump 52%

  • Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) has fallen 2.7% after hours following second-quarter earnings where its net loss swelled even as revenues grew more than 50% over the prior year.
  • Revenues overall rose 52% to $89.5M, topping expectations for $88.8M. Gross profit also rose 52%, to $85.1M (gross margin of 95%).
  • Net loss swelled to $79.6M from a year-ago loss of $20.2M amid sharply higher expenses (up to $139.5M from $71.5M, leading to an wider operating loss of $50M vs. a year-ago loss of $12.6M).
  • Adjusted EBITDA was -$31.6M, $28.3M lower than the previous year.
  • Gross marketplace volume grew 47% to $608.5M.
  • It's also closed its acquisition of marketing platform Aarki.
  • Cash on the balance sheet was $692.8M, vs. no debt at quarter-end.
  • And it's guiding to full-year revenue of $375M-$376M for Skillz stand-alone, plus $13M contribution from Aarki, for a total of $389M (above consensus for $379.3M).
  • Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.
