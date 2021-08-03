ETFMG plans new Housing Market ETF to track so-called 'proptech'
- ETFMG has announced its plan to launch the ETFMG Housing Market ETF which is a crossbreed between real estate and technology.
- The ETF will be a passive fund listed on the NYSE and has yet to be given a formal ticker symbol.
- The ETFMG Housing Market ETF plans to track the Prime Real Estate Technology Index, which seeks out companies worldwide that take part in the real estate technology business, which is also known as "proptech."
- According to the new ETF's Form N1-A, the real estate technology business is defined as providing services via the Internet in areas such as marketing properties, providing real estate brokerage services or issuing property insurance.
- ETFMG indicated in its filing that the real estate technology business can be defined as providing software or data to real estate companies as well.
- The new fund looks to disrupt traditional real estate ETFs such as Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), Schwab US REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH), iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) and Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) by mixing real estate with technology.
- ETFMG is launching the new real estate fund at a time when the sector has been one of the market's top-performing areas.
- The ETFMG Housing Market ETF is not the only ETF to be unveiled. For instance, IndexIQ is preparing to launch three new ESG ETFs covering gender equality, clean oceans and clean transportation.