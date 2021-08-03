Ingersoll Rand launches 29M shares in secondary stock offering
Aug. 03, 2021 5:09 PM ETIngersoll Rand Inc. (IR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) trades 2.4% down after hours on announcing that KKR Renaissance Aggregator plans to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 29.8M shares.
- No shares are being sold by the company.
- As part of and subject to the offer completion, Ingersoll Rand intends to concurrently repurchase from the underwriter, 14.9M shares out of total 29.8M shares of its common stock.
- The price per share to be paid by the company will equal the price at which the underwriter will purchase the shares from the selling sockholder in the offering.