AMSC nabs $21M in new energy power system orders

  • AMSC (NASDAQ:AMSC) announced $21M of new energy power systems orders which includes orders for reactive compensation, enclosed capacitor banks, harmonic filters, voltage controllers, as well as rectifiers and transformers from the company's recent acquisition of Neeltran.
  • The company expects Grid business to drive revenue growth in FY21.
  • Leveraging the strong combination of our new energy power systems solutions, bookings are off to a strong start for the year. Mining and semiconductor are becoming two key target markets for our business," Chairman, President and CEO Daniel P. McGahn commented.
  • Shares trading 0.9% higher after hours
