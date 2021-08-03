Rocky Brands falls post earnings, will increase prices
- Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) lost its gains from trading today following the company's earning report. The company posted revenue of $131.6M (+134.2% Y/Y), beats by $2.7M, and EPS of $0.99, beats by $0.16.
- The company is experiencing increasing costs and margin pressures due to rising freight and commodity inflation. Freight costs are two to three times what they were last year, said executives.
- Rocky Brands is implementing price increases to recover rising costs, but won't be as aggressive as peers, hoping to capture greater market share.
- The company's newest acquisition
- “Demand for our Rocky, Georgia and Durango brands has been building over the past year and recent trends have been particularly strong," said CEO Jason Brooks. The company faced problems with inventory movement due to higher-than-expected demand.
- Gross margin decreased 270 bps from Q1 2021 to 37.4%. The stock had risen ~+13.6% since BTIG assigned a BUY rating to Rocky Brands, citing the potential for margin improvement.
