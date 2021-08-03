Unum Group raises year outlook on strong Q2 earnings, positive investment returns
- Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) stock gains 1.3% in after-hours trading after Q2 adjusted earnings exceed the average analyst estimate and improves its guidance for the full year.
- Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $1.39 exceeds the analyst consensus of $1.12 and increased from $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.
- President and CEO Richard McKenney attributes the strong quarter to positive investment returns and improved COVID dynamics relative to the first quarter, said in a statement.
- The company now expects after-tax adjusted operating income per share for full-year 2021 to decline ~1%-3% in relative to FY2020, compared with the previous expectation of a 5%-6% decline.
- Q2 total revenue of $2.99B beats the consensus estimate of $2.96B and declines from $3.02B in the year-ago quarter.
- Unum US segment adjusted operating income of $179.3M in Q2 declines from $231.9M in Q2 2020.
- Unum International adjusted operating income of $24.8M in Q2 increased from $15.1M in Q2 a year ago.
- Colonial Life adjusted operating income increases to $95.8M in Q2 from $90.9M in Q2 2020.
- Closed Block Q2 adjusted operating income of $111.2M increased from $36.7M in the year-ago quarter.
- Corporate segment adjusted operating loss of $48.5M in Q2, compared with $58.1M loss in Q2 2020.
- Book value per share of $53.57 vs. $51.90 in the year-ago quarter.
