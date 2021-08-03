Healthpeak lifts lower end of full-year FFO guidance range after Q2 beats
Aug. 03, 2021 5:21 PM ETHealthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) now sees 2021 adjusted FFO per share of $1.55-1.61 vs. previous range of $1.53-1.61; consensus estimate $1.59.
- See blended total portfolio same-store cash NOI growth of 2.25-3.75% vs. prior range of 1.75-3.25%.
- Q2 adjusted FFO per share of $0.40 vs. consensus of $0.39 and $0.40 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 total revenue of $476.3M vs. average analyst estimate of $469.2M and $408.6M in Q2 2020.
- Q2 total pro forma same-store portfolio cash NOI growth of 7.6%; with life science portfolio up 7.4%, medical office up 4.1% and continuing care retirement communities up 22.7%.
- Closed on $425M of medical office building ("MOB") acquisitions during Q2 and in July, acquired $205M of MOBs in off-market transactions.
- Closed on $249M of senior housing sales and $19M of loan repayments from its May 4 earnings release through Aug. 1, 2021.
- Conference call on Aug. 4 at 11:00 AM ET.
