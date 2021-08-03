Healthpeak lifts lower end of full-year FFO guidance range after Q2 beats

Aug. 03, 2021 5:21 PM ETHealthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Modern Business Sign and Building
buzbuzzer/iStock via Getty Images

  • Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) now sees 2021 adjusted FFO per share of $1.55-1.61 vs. previous range of $1.53-1.61; consensus estimate $1.59.
  • See blended total portfolio same-store cash NOI growth of 2.25-3.75% vs. prior range of 1.75-3.25%.
  • Q2 adjusted FFO per share of $0.40 vs. consensus of $0.39 and $0.40 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q2 total revenue of $476.3M vs. average analyst estimate of $469.2M and $408.6M in Q2 2020.
  • Q2 total pro forma same-store portfolio cash NOI growth of 7.6%; with life science portfolio up 7.4%, medical office up 4.1% and continuing care retirement communities up 22.7%.
  • Closed on $425M of medical office building ("MOB") acquisitions during Q2 and in July, acquired $205M of MOBs in off-market transactions.
  • Closed on $249M of senior housing sales and $19M of loan repayments from its May 4 earnings release through Aug. 1, 2021.
  • Conference call on Aug. 4 at 11:00 AM ET.
  • Earlier, Healthpeak Properties FFO beats by $0.01, beats on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.