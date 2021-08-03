Pacific Biosciences posts revenue beat even as net loss widens amid rising SG&A expenses
- Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) is trading marginally lower despite a revenue beat with its Q2 2021 financials. GAAP EPS was in line with the consensus estimates.
- Revenue for the quarter has risen ~79% YoY to $30.6M, driven by $14.3M and $12.2M in instrument and consumables revenue, which climbed ~61% YoY and ~154% YoY during the quarter, respectively.
- In Q2 2021, the company has installed 38 Sequel II/IIe systems bringing the total installed base of the genome sequencing platform to 282 up from 148 in the previous year's quarter. In Q1 2021, Pacific Biosciences installed 41 Sequel II/IIe systems.
- Net loss has climbed ~78% YoY to ~$41.0M driven by ~92.1% YoY rise in SG&A expenses that reached $29.1M while operating expenses jumped ~61% YoY to ~$13.2M. Cash and equivalents stood at $1.1B compared to $318.8M as of the 2020 year-end.
- “We delivered another record quarter in Q2, and since the second quarter of last year, we’ve nearly doubled our Sequel II installed base,” CEO Christian Henry, remarked.
- Recently, Pacific Biosciences (PACB) moved to strengthen its position in the genomic sequencing space announcing the acquisitions of Omniome and Circulomics.