RingCentral gains 3% after Q2's beat-and-raise, with revenues up 36%

Aug. 03, 2021 5:28 PM ETRingCentral, Inc. (RNG)RNGBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images
Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

  • RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is 2.5% higher after hours following Q2 earnings where it beat consensus for revenues and profits, and boosted its full-year sales forecast.
  • Revenues rose 36% to $379M, with core subscriptions revenue up 37% to $351M (that's 93% of the total revenue).
  • GAAP operating loss widened to $73M, vs. a year-ago operating loss of $29M, driven in part by higher share-based compensation. Non-GAAP operating income was $39M, up from $29M a year ago.
  • “Second-quarter results were outstanding, as contributions from our upmarket momentum and key partners including Avaya, Atos, AT&T, BT, and Telus continued to increase,” says founder and Chairman/CEO Vlad Shmunis.
  • Cash and equivalents came to $325M at quarter-end, down from $463M last quarter; that reflects $160M cash paid to fully redeem its 2023 convertible senior notes.
  • It now expects full year revenue growth of 30-31% vs. a previous expectation for 27-28%, based on similar higher expectations for subscriptions revenue.
  • Total annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions - the company's ARR measure - rose 37% year-over-year, to $1.5B. RingCentral Office ARR (Unified Communications-as-a-Service and Contact Center-as-a-Service) rose 41%, to $1.4B.
