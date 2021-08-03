Expanded Dakota Access Pipeline begins service, Energy Transfer says
Aug. 03, 2021 7:37 PM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor48 Comments
- Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) -1.7% post-market despite strong Q2 results, with net income attributable to partners jumping to $626M from $273M in the year-ago quarter, as revenues doubled to $15.1B.
- Q2 revenues from interstate transportation and storage jumped 85% Y/Y to $949M, primarily due to volume ramp-ups in the Permian Basin.
- Energy Transfer said it reduced outstanding debt by $1.5B during the quarter, bringing YTD long-term debt reduction to ~$5.2B.
- The planned expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline has been placed into service with an upsized system capacity of ~750K bbl/day from 570K bbl/day previously, the company said on tonight's earnings conference call, as reported by Reuters.
- August nominations on the expanded DAPL capacity have increased significantly, co-CEO Marshall McCrea reportedly said on the call.
- The company also said it began service on its Cushing to Nederland expansion project in June, which provides connectivity to transport crude from the DJ Basin and Cushing, Okla., to its Nederland, Texas, terminal.
- "We are now capable of transporting 65K bbl/day of oil [on the expanded pipeline] and we are seeing a steady growth in volumes," co-CEO Thomas Long said, adding that the company is moving forward with a second phase which will raise capacity to 120K bbl/day and enter service in Q1 2022.
- Long also said the waiting period for antitrust approval of Energy Transfer's $2.6B acquisition of Enable Midstream (NYSE:ENBL) has been extended after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's second request for information, but he still expects an unconditional clearance of the deal by H2.