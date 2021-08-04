Aquestive beats Q2 estimates; FY21 revenue guidance raise tops consensus
Aug. 04, 2021 1:58 AM ETAquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST)AQSTBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) gains 7% after-hours after reporting consensus beating results for Q2 ended June 30, 2021.
- Total revenues fell 29.2% Y/Y to $15.3M, but ahead of analyst forecast of $9.48M.
- Sympazan net revenue surged 47% compared to prior year. Shipment volume grew ~14% Q/Q and 57% Y/Y.
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 75%.
- Net loss for Q2 was $12.4M, or $0.33 per share vs. $2.3M, or $0.07 per share in 2020. The analysts expectation was loss per share of $0.43.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was $4.1M, compared to a $2.9M gain in prior year.
- The company has raised FY21 outlook for Total Revenue to $46M to $48M (consensus $40.06M) from prior guidance of $38M to $42M; Non-GAAP adjusted gross margins of 70% to 75% (unchanged).
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss guidance is also revised to $39M to $42M from $42M to $45M, previously.
- The FDA has accepted for filing the resubmission of NDA for Libervant for the management of seizure clusters and assigned a PDUFA target goal date of December 23, 2021.
- Enrollment in Phase 1 PK study for AQST-109 is progressing well and the company is on track to report top-line data in H2 2021.
