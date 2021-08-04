Aquestive beats Q2 estimates; FY21 revenue guidance raise tops consensus

Aug. 04, 2021 1:58 AM ETAquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST)AQSTBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.
JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) gains 7% after-hours after reporting consensus beating results for Q2 ended June 30, 2021.
  • Total revenues fell 29.2% Y/Y to $15.3M, but ahead of analyst forecast of $9.48M.
  • Sympazan net revenue surged 47% compared to prior year. Shipment volume grew ~14% Q/Q and 57% Y/Y.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 75%.
  • Net loss for Q2 was $12.4M, or $0.33 per share vs. $2.3M, or $0.07 per share in 2020. The analysts expectation was loss per share of $0.43.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was $4.1M, compared to a $2.9M gain in prior year.
  • The company has raised FY21 outlook for Total Revenue to $46M to $48M (consensus $40.06M) from prior guidance of $38M to $42M; Non-GAAP adjusted gross margins of 70% to 75% (unchanged).
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss guidance is also revised to $39M to $42M from $42M to $45M, previously.
  • The FDA has accepted for filing the resubmission of NDA for Libervant for the management of seizure clusters and assigned a PDUFA target goal date of December 23, 2021.
  • Enrollment in Phase 1 PK study for AQST-109 is progressing well and the company is on track to report top-line data in H2 2021.
  • Previously (Aug. 3): Aquestive Therapeutics EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.