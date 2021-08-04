Dow Jones and S&P futures dip, Nasdaq edges up as run-in to payrolls starts with ADP
Aug. 04, 2021 6:52 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)QQQ, DIA, INDU, SPXBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Stock index futures point to a mixed opening after a decent rally yesterday, with positioning already starting for Friday's big jobs report.
- S&P futures (SPX) (NYSEARCA:SPY) -0.1% and Dow futures (INDU) (NYSEARCA:DIA) -0.1% are slightly lower and Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) (NASDAQ:QQQ) +0.1% are ticking up.
- Rates remain penned in. The 10-year Treasury yield, which drifted all through yesterday's session, is up 1 basis point to 1.18%.
- The road to nonfarm payrolls kicks off before the bell with ADP's measure of private sector jobs. Economists are looking to for private payrolls to rise by 695K, up from 629K in June.
- A strong nonfarm payrolls number Friday could lead to the Fed dropping a hint about tapering at Jackson Hole, Jennifer Lee, BMO senior economist, says.
- "As long as we continue to see over 500K or 600K every month, steady gains, cutting away at those losses ... that to me would be 'steady progress,'" Lee said on Bloomberg.
- Shortly after the start of trading, the ISM will reports in measure of services acivity, expected to tick up slightly for July to 60.6. That could give an indication of the impact of new Delta variant cases as companies continue to issue new rules on masks and vaccines.
- If "the Delta variant is causing any sort of headwind on the economy, it’ll show up in the service sector PMI first, as people pullback on eating out, etc," Kinsale Financial says.
- Also at 10 a.m. ET, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will be speaking.
- "Federal Reserve Vice-Chair Clarida (who is an economist) is to talk on monetary policy today," UBS economist Paul Donovan writes. "Monetary policy is not very interesting, as no one seriously expects the Fed to change its position. However, if the remarks extend into quantitative policy (bond buying) or regulatory policy, financial markets are likely to pay more attention."
- Fed Goveror Christopher Waller said earlier this week that the FOMC could be read to announce tapering in September.