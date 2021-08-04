Cedar Fair says attendance approaching 2019 levels on busiest days
Aug. 04, 2021 6:48 AM ETCedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is on watch after topping Q2 estimates and issuing a positive update on traffic trends.
- The theme park operator says attendance is approaching 2019 level on its busiest days with park restrictions relaxed and capacity expanded.
- During Q2, comparable same-day attendance was approximately 70% of 2019 levels, driven by general admission and season pass attendance, offset in part by an expected slower recovery in the group sales channel and capacity limitations in the early going.
- In-park per capita spending increased 18% during the quarter compared to 2019 and out-of-park revenue represented approximately 80% of out-of-park revenue for Q2 of 2019.
- Cedar Fair had a cash position at the end of the quarter of $293M and $359M available under its revolving credit facility, net of $16M of letters of credit, for total liquidity of $652M. That mark is higher than the $631M of total liquidity reported at the end of Q1.
