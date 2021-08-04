Cedar Fair says attendance approaching 2019 levels on busiest days

Aug. 04, 2021 6:49 AM ETCedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Rollercoaster railroad car no people testing track high to the sky roll bend and twist for exciting fun people at theme park during Coronavirus(Covid-19) pandemic
coffeekai/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is on watch after topping Q2 estimates and issuing a positive update on traffic trends.
  • The theme park operator says attendance is approaching 2019 level on its busiest days with park restrictions relaxed and capacity expanded.
  • During Q2, comparable same-day attendance was approximately 70% of 2019 levels, driven by general admission and season pass attendance, offset in part by an expected slower recovery in the group sales channel and capacity limitations in the early going.
  • In-park per capita spending increased 18% during the quarter compared to 2019 and out-of-park revenue represented approximately 80% of out-of-park revenue for Q2 of 2019.
  • Cedar Fair (FUN) had a cash position at the end of the quarter of $293M and $359M available under its revolving credit facility, net of $16M of letters of credit, for total liquidity of $652M. That mark is higher than the $631M of total liquidity reported at the end of Q1.
  • Looking ahead, Seeking Alpha author Crunching Numbers warns that FUN faces higher costs, higher debt and lower attendance.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.