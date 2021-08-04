MPLX EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue
- MPLX (NYSE:MPLX): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.66 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $2.4B (+15.4% Y/Y) beats by $140M.
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA was $1.38B, compared with $1.2B for the year-ago quarter.
- Michael J. Hennigan, MPLX chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Since announcing our unit repurchase program late last year, we have repurchased a total of $343 million of publicly held units. The company continues to exhibit resiliency and growth, and we believe our focus on disciplined capital investments and lowering the cost structure will support sustained excess cash flow."
