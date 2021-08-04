Exelon EPS beats by $0.22, beats on revenue; reaffirms outlook

Aug. 04, 2021 6:52 AM ETExelon Corporation (EXC)EXCBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.89 beats by $0.22; GAAP EPS of $0.41 misses by $0.30.
  • Revenue of $7.92B (+8.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.09B.
  • Reaffirming range for full year 2021 Adjusted Operating Earnings guidance of $2.60-$3.00 vs. consensus of $2.73.
  • Exelon utilities announced the "path to clean" goal to reduce operations-driven emissions 50% by 2030 against a 2015 baseline and achieve net-zero by 2050.
  • Strong utility reliability performance -- all gas utilities achieved top decile in gas odor response and every utility achieved top quartile in outage frequency and outage duration
  • Press Release
