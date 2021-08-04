Nikola is still a story stock with challenges ahead - Wedbush Securities

Aug. 04, 2021 6:57 AM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor19 Comments

  • Wedbush Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and lowers its price target to $10 after noting some "Everest-like" challenges for the company ahead.
  • While Nikola (NKLA) is given credit for some tight cost controls in Q2, it is still considered a story stock in the broad view.
  • Analyst Dan Ives: "Nikola has lofty ambitions and a solid product roadmap, now it’s about building back Street credibility one step at a time brick by brick. It is the company’s investments into a hydrogen powered battery and the benefits of this type of electricity/battery vs. the traditional battery electric motors currently used in EV’s globally that is a key part of driving the value proposition in the eyes of investors on this potential story stock."
  • Shares of NKLA fell 8.68% yesterday after the Q2 update to its lowest level since May. The average analyst price target on NKLA is $18.43.
