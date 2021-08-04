GEO Group FFO beats by $0.08, beats on revenue

Aug. 04, 2021 6:59 AM ETThe GEO Group, Inc. (GEO)GEOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor30 Comments
  • GEO Group (NYSE:GEO): Q2 FFO of $0.58 beats by $0.08; AFFO of $0.70 per diluted share.
  • Revenue of $565.42M (-3.8% Y/Y) beats by $4.24M.

  • Updated 2021 Guidance: Net Income Attributable to GEO of $167.5-$174.5 Million; Adjusted EBITDAre of $441.5-$448.5 Million; AFFO of $2.51-$2.57 per diluted share.

  • Our better-than-expected financial performance during the second quarter 2021 was driven by continued favorable cost trends; higher occupancies at our facilities for the U.S. Marshals Service and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; and increased revenue and earnings from our electronic monitoring segment.

  • Shares -0.29% PM.
  • Press Release
