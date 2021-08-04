Caesarstone EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue; reaffirms guidance
Aug. 04, 2021 7:10 AM ETCaesarstone Ltd. (CSTE)CSTEBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.13; GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $163.5M (+65.1% Y/Y) beats by $17.86M.
- The Company reiterates its expectation for 2021 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to be higher year-over-year. The Company anticipates revenue to grow faster than EBITDA in 2021 mainly due to higher raw material and shipping costs, coupled with a return to more normalized levels of sales and marketing expenses and other investments to support growth initiatives.
