TD Holdings inks partnership agreement with Yangzhou Economic & Technological Development Zone
Aug. 04, 2021 7:27 AM ETTD Holdings, Inc. (GLG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- TD Holdings (NASDAQ:GLG) trades 7.8% higher premarket after entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with the management committee of the Yangzhou Economic & Technological Development Zone (the "Zone"), a national level economic and technological development zone in China.
- Post the agreement, the company will establish its new wholly-owned subsidiary Yangzhou Baiyu Venture Capital in the zone and it will receive preferential policies including financial subsidies, tax relief, financial support, rental subsidies, and others.
- "Looking forward, we plan to launch a blockchain payment and settlement platform for online commodity trading through this newly established subsidiary. The platform is expected to provide customers with more payment and settlement options. We expect the platform to be designed to accept a variety of currencies including RMB, Bitcoin and other digital currencies," CEO Ms. Renmei Ouyang commented.