Under Armour adds to post-earnings rally after JPMorgan upgrade
Aug. 04, 2021 7:33 AM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UAA), UABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) moves up 2.51% in premarket action to $23.27 to add to yesterday's 7.53% gain. Analysts are checking in this morning with their UAA resets.
- JPMorgan upgrades Under Armour (UAA) to an Overweight rating and assigns a price target of $30. The firm points to a favorable risk-reward profile on the athletic apparel stock and pushes up near-term estimates.
- Piper Sandler says it remains buyers of UAA after taking in the better-than-anticipated report. The firm keeps an Overweight rating and price target of $31 in place.
- BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon says the firm thought that UA's quarter could have been better. A Sell rating is kept in place.
- "From our perspective, the key negative was e-commerce contraction of -18%, which in our view is not an indicator of brand strength. In fact, stronger brands have held e-commerce gains as stores have opened this earnings season. We think the issue is tough mask comparisons from last year that only get tougher into the back half and more broadly stale innovation."
- Under Armour (UAA) reported strong sales across regions with its Q2 report.