BioDelivery Sciences to acquire U.S. and Canadian rights to ELYXYB migraine treatment
Aug. 04, 2021 7:37 AM ETBioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI)BDSIBy: SA News Team
- BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) has entered into an agreement with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to acquire the U.S. and Canadian rights to ELYXYB (celecoxib oral solution).
- ELYXYB is the only FDA-approved ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults.
- Under the terms of the agreement, ELYXYB will be acquired for an upfront payment of $6M, plus an additional $9M on August 3, 2022.
- BDSI will make tiered quarterly earn-out payments on potential net sales ranging from the high single digits to the low double digits.
- The impact of the acquisition is estimated to be cash flow accretive within about 24 months of commercial launch, currently planned for Q1 2022.
- Shares up more than 2% premarket.