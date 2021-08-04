BioDelivery Sciences to acquire U.S. and Canadian rights to ELYXYB migraine treatment

  • BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) has entered into an agreement with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to acquire the U.S. and Canadian rights to ELYXYB (celecoxib oral solution).
  • ELYXYB is the only FDA-approved ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, ELYXYB will be acquired for an upfront payment of $6M, plus an additional $9M on August 3, 2022.
  • BDSI will make tiered quarterly earn-out payments on potential net sales ranging from the high single digits to the low double digits.
  • The impact of the acquisition is estimated to be cash flow accretive within about 24 months of commercial launch, currently planned for Q1 2022.
  • Shares up more than 2% premarket.
