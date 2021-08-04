BeyondSpring (BYSI) stock quadruples on positive plinabulin combo data in lung cancer
Aug. 04, 2021 8:20 AM ETBeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)BYSIBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor8 Comments
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) soars 332.5% premarket after announcing positive topline data of DUBLIN-3 trial in plinabulin in combination with docetaxel (DP) to treat 2nd and 3rd line NSCLC (EGFR wild type) compared to docetaxel alone (D) (n=559).
- The combination met the primary endpoint of increasing overall survival (OS) (mean OS, p=0.03; OS log rank: p <0.04).
- The study also met key secondary endpoints, including significantly improving ORR (p<0.03), PFS (p<0.01) and 24 (DP: 22.1% vs. D: 12.5%; p <0.01) and 36 (DP: 11.7% vs. D: 5.3%; p = 0.04) month OS rates, and significant reduction in the incidence of Grade 4 neutropenia.
- No unexpected AE concerns were identified.
- “A pre-NDA meeting will be scheduled with the FDA in 2021 to agree on the contents for our NDA, to support a NSCLC indication NDA submission in the first half of 2022," said Dr. Lan Huang, BeyondSpring's co-founder, CEO.
- The first NDA submission of plinabulin in CIN prevention is under FDA priority review with a PDUFA date of November 30, 2021.