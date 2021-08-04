InnovAge announces equity investment in telehealth platform, Jetdoc

Aug. 04, 2021 8:19 AM ETInnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Amid continuing demand for virtual healthcare services across healthcare sectors, InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) made an equity investment in telehealth platform Jetdoc, a telehealth and virtual urgent care app dedicated to connecting users with medical professionals in an effective way.
  • Deal terms have not been disclosed.
  • As of July 2021, telehealth utilization had stabilized at 38 times higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to McKinsey.
  • InnovAge will also partner with Jetdoc for developing a virtual care and remote patient monitoring platform purpose-built for participants and caregivers of the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elde
  • Shares trade 1.1% higher premarket
