InnovAge announces equity investment in telehealth platform, Jetdoc
Aug. 04, 2021 8:19 AM ETInnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Amid continuing demand for virtual healthcare services across healthcare sectors, InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) made an equity investment in telehealth platform Jetdoc, a telehealth and virtual urgent care app dedicated to connecting users with medical professionals in an effective way.
- Deal terms have not been disclosed.
- As of July 2021, telehealth utilization had stabilized at 38 times higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to McKinsey.
- InnovAge will also partner with Jetdoc for developing a virtual care and remote patient monitoring platform purpose-built for participants and caregivers of the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elde
- Shares trade 1.1% higher premarket