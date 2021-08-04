Aldeyra Therapeutics shares rise after FDA orphan drug status for ADX-2191
Aug. 04, 2021 8:22 AM ETAldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX)ALDXBy: SA News Team
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) announces that the U.S. FDA has granted orphan drug designation for ADX-2191 (methotrexate for intravitreal injection) for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa (RP), a group of rare genetic eye diseases.
- Shares up more than 6% premarket.
- There are no approved drug treatments for patients with RP, which is a disease affects an estimated 82,000-110,000 individuals in the United States.
- The FDA’s orphan drug designation program is designed to provide financial incentives to sponsors for developing drugs and biologics for rare diseases and conditions, in part defined as affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the United States.
- Sponsors of designated orphan drugs are eligible for partial tax credits for clinical trial costs, waiver of the user fee for marketing applications and, upon approval, consideration for seven years of marketing exclusivity.